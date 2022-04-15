Over the last few years, there has been plenty of debate and chatter surrounding the Detroit Lions’ safety position. Several years ago, there was legitimate talent at the position.

Glover Quin was a veteran who understood the nuances of what offenses were trying to do to him, biding his time until he could step in front of a pass and take it back the other way, turning the tide of the game. Quandre Diggs was a physical tackler and beloved teammate, before a former head coach that we will not name here, saw to the end of his time in Detroit.

Since then, the position has been a sore spot on this roster. Will Harris was drafted by the previous regime, and his play has been inconsistent, although there is hope he can improve if the game is simplified for him. Tracy Walker, minus the 2020 season, has steadily improved since he arrived in Detroit, and was rewarded with a new deal this offseason.

It’s probably safe to say that DeShon Elliott will have a good shot at being the starter opposite Tracy Walker when Week 1 of the 2022 season arrives. However, there is plenty of room for improvement at the position, something that is likely not lost on general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell.

Only Walker is signed beyond the 2022 season, and with how the game is currently played, safeties are being asked to do more than ever, and are essential if you hope to have a formidable defense in today’s NFL. And with that -

Today’s Question of the Day is:

With Tracy Walker back and DeShon Elliott now under contract, how do you feel about the Lions’ need at safety?

My answer: The safety position isn’t in as bad of a spot as when the offseason began, but there is still plenty of work to be done, especially beyond 2022. And while there are bigger, more pressing needs for the Lions’ front office to tend to, acting like the safety position is fine now that Elliott is under contract would be a mistake. I still would prefer that they used one of their picks in the top-100 to address the long-term needs of the position.

What do you all think? Let us know in the comments.