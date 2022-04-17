Smokescreens are bound to happen as we get closer to the NFL Draft, but with the rumors of Aidan Hutchinson potentially being available for the Lions with the No. 2 pick, even Vegas betters seem to be buying into the possibility.

Updated Travon Walker No. 1 overall pick odds:



+130 (PointsBet)

+175 (BetOnline)

+180 (BetRivers)

+190 (FanDuel)

+200 (BetMGM)

+220 (DraftKings)#NFLDraft | #DUUUVAL — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 16, 2022

Though Hutchinson is still the favorite to go first overall, the hype surrounding Travon Walker is bigger than ever, and some believe that he could be the first player selected in the draft, meaning Hutchinson could fall into the Lions’ laps. Again, we’re less than two weeks away from the draft, so this could all be stemmed from general managers and agents making their last ditch efforts at trickery, but let’s pretend that it’s true.

With the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select, Travon Walker, Defensive End, Georgia.

The Lions are now on the clock.

What would you like the Lions to do if Travon Walker goes No. 1 overall?

My answer: Draft Aidan Hutchinson.

This includes trading down as an option, and while it’s close and I’d love to acquire more picks if the Lions could find a suitor, Hutchinson is too good of a prospect to pass on at a premium position of need.

Other possibilities here that I would consider briefly are Malik Willis, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Jermaine Johnson. I like Hutchinson over Thibodeaux, Johnson and even Walker, so this would be the perfect scenario to me. Drafting a QB like Willis is an intriguing idea, but I’m just not that high on him as a prospect. If the Lions staff falls in love with him, then I respect it and I like the idea of swinging for the fences, but I’m just not sold on him.

To me this one is simple. If Hutchinson is there, you draft him.

Your turn.