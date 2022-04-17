Detroit Lions mailbag: How viable are first-round trade backs for Detroit?

At this point in the draft process, we’ve exhausted our analysis of all the top prospects in this year’s class who could be options for the Detroit Lions both at Picks 2 and 32. You likely, too, have made your opinions known about Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and more.

There has also been a fair amount of talk about trades. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has expressed his interest in potentially trading down with the second overall pick, even noting that he’s had some preliminary talks with other teams about it. But just how realistic is a move down from the top spot. That’s one of the main topics in today’s mailbag podcast, which was recorded live on the Spotify Live app on Saturday morning.

There are a lot of facets to an NFL Draft trade, and we explore them all in this week’s episode.

Which teams are most likely to trade up to 2?

What players would the team trade up for?

What would the Lions get in return?

Which players should the Lions draft if they’re in the 5-10 range? 10-20 range?

What about trading either up or down from 32?

Should the Lions consider taking a lesser deal to trade down because of the question marks associated with the top players in the draft?

Plus a ton of more topics, including

How much of a risk the Lions can take on character this early in the rebuild

Should the Lions just try to finish off building their offense?

Is Kyle Hamilton truly an elite prospect?

Check out the entire conversation below.

If you want to be part of the show next week, be sure to download the Spotify Live app, follow @PrideOfDetroit, and fire up the app at 10:30 a.m. ET next Saturday morning—or look for the Tweet that we’re live.

You can listen to these podcast—and every other audio show we offer—by subscribing to our podcast feed on any platform, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio.