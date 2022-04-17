 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who should the Detroit Lions take with the 34th pick in the 2022 Community Mock Draft?

After taking Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean in the first round, the Detroit Lions are back on the clock in our mock draft. Who should they take?

By Jeremy Reisman
With the 33rd pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. That means the Detroit Lions—and our own Erik Schlitt—is back on the clock.

As a reminder, Schlitt took Georgia edge defender Travon Walker with the second overall pick, and he selected Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean with Pick 32. He’s managed to get two defensive starters from Georgia right off the bat. Now where should he turn his attention to?

Here’s a look at the first 33 picks in the draft to see who is available.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
  2. Detroit Lions: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
  3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
  4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
  7. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. Washington Commanders: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  13. Houston Texans: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  16. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  18. New Orleans Saints: Drake London, WR, USC
  19. Philadelphia Eagles: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  21. New England Patriots: Zion Johnson, iOL, Boston College
  22. Green Bay Packers: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
  23. Arizona Cardinals: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
  25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  26. Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  28. Green Bay Packers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
  31. Bengals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
  32. Lions: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  33. Jaguars: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Here’s a look at some of the best options still on the table for Detroit.

S Lewis Cine, Georgia

It would be a little odd to grab three straight Georgia defenders to start the draft, but there would be no better college defense to pluck players from. Cine not only fits one of Detroit’s bigger needs, but he’s a perfect fit for what the Lions are trying to do.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

If Erik isn’t feeling Cine, Brisker is the next best safety available. Though he’s more of a strong safety capable of being a physical defender against the run, his athletic traits should translate well to deep coverage, as well.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Since Erik passed on Ridder at 32—forfeiting Detroit’s chance at a fifth-year option on a quarterback—he seems unlikely to be the pick here. Still, with many believing Ridder could have tremendous upside, this is a pretty good value pick for the Lions.

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

One top receiver option just came off the board to the WR-hungry Jaguars with George Pickens. That means the top seven receivers are already off the board just one pick into the second round. Dotson isn’t the X receiver the Lions are rumored to be looking for, but his crisp route-running and speed to be a dynamic duo with Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Pierce is a little unpolished, but at 6-foot-3 with blazing 4.33 speed, his ceiling is incredibly high. Pick 34 could be a little early for Pierce, but in my personal opinion, I think his size and speed will have him being selected before some of the third-round projections on him.

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Another defender from Georgia, the Lions could go back-to-back years on a second-round defensive tackle. Many consider Wyatt to be a top-20 talent in this class, so the value is there. And adding interior pass rush is an underrated need for the Lions. But would Wyatt be redundant if Levi Onwuzurike takes a Year 2 jump?

