Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Gamblers open thread

Professional football in Michigan is back!

Okay, the USFL is only technically professional, and although the Michigan Panthers are named after the original team from the 1980s, their home games—like every other team in the league’s inaugural 2.0 season—are being played in Alabama.

But, hey, it’s been over four months since the Detroit Lions played any football and this league looks like it could be a little fun based on Saturday’s opening game. Why not give this another shot?

In case you didn’t have much to do this Easter Sunday, the Michigan Panthers kick off their season against the Houston Gamblers at Noon eastern time live on NBC. Panthers quarterback Shea Patterson, the No. 1 pick in the USFL draft and the former Michigan Wolverine, will hope to kick off the Panthers era in a positive manner. Other notable players on the Panthers include former Michigan State linebacker Taiwan Jones, and wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo, who spend four years bouncing around NFL rosters. Of course, the entire team is coached by NFL mustachioed legend(?) Jeff Fisher.

Feel free to chat here while the game is happening.

Go Panthers!