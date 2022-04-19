Cutting through the Detroit Lions draft rumors

Draft season in the NFL is lying season. All since a bunch of coke-headed Wall Street executives discovered Sun-Tzu and Clausewitz, dealings among white-collar executives are dressed up in the fog of war in order to distract said businessmen from the mundane nature of it all. The NFL and its front offices are no different, and there’s a thousand crawling mouths ready to disseminate such random notes.

This past week has been full of it for the Detroit Lions. From the beggared belief that Detroit could be a landing spot for Baker Mayfield to Kayvon Thibodeaux not being a fit for Lions coach Dan Campbell, to the possibility of Jermaine Johnson being in play—there’s so much, so very much that it’s hard to tell what’s fact and what’s fiction.

Coincidentally, that’s the name of our favorite game to play on the Pride Of Detroit PODcast. On the latest edition of our Lions podcast, we disseminate the rumors, cast judgement, and offer a guiding light through all that fog. We’re also breaking down the DeShon Elliott singing and what it means for the Lions heading to the draft; plus, another listener mailbag with lots of great questions and draft scenarios as the date looms ever large.

This, we give to you for free. You’re welcome.

