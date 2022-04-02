Since Pete Carroll took over as head coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, the team has never lost double-digit games. They made the playoffs in nine of Carroll’s first 11 seasons, won the NFC West five times, and posted a decent 10-8 record in the postseason.

However, that all ended last year. For the first time in Carroll’s era, the Seahawks posted 10 loss and finished in the bottom of a competitive division. Now, after sending two of their best players in franchise history—Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson—off to greener pastures, it may finally be time for a true rebuild in Seattle.

In our Pride of Detroit Community Mock, it will be on commenter LeftyDetroit to steer this franchise back in the right direction, and with the ninth overall pick, they’ve got a great opportunity to add the next franchise player.

Here’s a look at the picks thus far.

POD Community Mock Draft picks so far:

And here’s LeftyDetroit with the pick:

With the ninth pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Seattle Seahawks select Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty.

Before I get into my breakdown, allow me to shed some light on the build up to my pick. I checked the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft spreadsheet multiple times leading up to my pick. I watched as three edge rushers came off the board to start the draft. I was okay with this. I had no delusions that any of them would fall to me at nine. I had a few other positions in mind anyway. Then I watched as Kyle Hamilton was taken by the Jets and the Giant selected Evan Neal. No major surprises thus far. The first real surprise, for me, came at pick 6 when the Carolina Panthers selected tackle Ikem Ekwonu. This is where I got my first glimmer of hope that my guy just may be there for the taking. The Giants proceeded to select “Sauce” Gardner, and this is where I became both excited and panicked. There was one team between me and my guy, and my main back up plan had just come off the board and I knew Atlanta needed a quarterback. Then God smiled down on me as the Falcons selected Kenny Pickett. I was right, they would take a quarterback, but they made an error, they took Kenny “two gloves” and allowed me to take the far superior quarterback in Malik Willis.

If there was anyone else in my war room, it would have looked like the Lions' war room last year when Sewell fell into their laps at seven. If Malik falls to nine, he will not fall any further. MARK MY WORDS!

What’s not to like about Malik? He has an absolute cannon for an arm, elite athleticism, he is a natural leader, and has arguably the highest ceiling of any player, not just quarterback, in this class. Yes, he needs some time to work on his accuracy and decision making but this has a chance to be not only a great pick but a great fit. With time Willis can fill in right where Russell Wilson left off so how fitting is it that Seattle finds his replacement with the first pick they received in exchange for him.

And to quote Forrest Gump “That’s all I gotta say about that!”

Erik’s thoughts:

Quarterback is obviously a glaring need for the Seahawks and the fit with Willis and coach Pete Carrol seems natural, if they choose to address the position early. Willis has the highest upside of any quarterback in this class, so it would be hard to fault the Seahawks if they went this direction.

But this Seahawks team is not reflective of the team we have seen in Seattle over the last decade, as they have several significant holes on their roster. Not only do they need to replace Wilson at quarterback and Wagner at MIKE linebacker, but their offensive line is a disaster and they have one of the worst offensive tackle combinations in the league.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the Seahawks steal a page from the Detroit Lions' rebuild playbook and grab an offensive tackle—Mississippi State’s Charles Cross is worth consideration here—before addressing their quarterback of the future.

I think it’s too early to address the MIKE, but this is another spot Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson would be very valuable, and I wouldn’t rule out cornerback here either.

