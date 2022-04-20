We really need to get to the draft. We’re in the final days leading up to it where ESPN, NFL Network, and every so called draft guru is reaching at air trying to come up with hot takes or unnamed sources with something that’ll change the plethora of information we already know. It also leads to some bad takes, including an ex-NFL GM suggesting the Lions take a tackle.

Question of the day: Which positions should be off the table for the Lions at #2?

My answer: Offensive line, tight end, running back, and off-ball linebacker should all be a hard pass at second overall.

The only position of that group that carries enough positional value to warrant a second overall pick is offensive tackle, and the Detroit Lions are more than set there. They return one of the better groups in the league led by last year’s seventh overall pick and star rookie Penei Sewell, along with another former first rounder in Taylor Decker, who’s under contract for three more years. Taking a tackle would be one of the most irresponsible things the Lions can do, second only to taking a tackle and moving him to guard.

I like what this regime has done so far, but taking any of the aforementioned positions would be the first major blemish on their resume. With the exception of linebacker, the Lions are set at those positions, and even if they weren’t, none of them besides tackle offer a player in this draft who comes close to warranting a second overall pick.

But hey, I’m sure all this talk is for nothing — odds are, next Thursday the Lions will have a new edge defender and all this worry will have been in vain.

Which positions are off the board for you at number two? Are you okay with a corner? A safety? Anything? Let’s hear it.