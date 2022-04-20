2022 NFL Community Mock Draft: Recapping Picks 35-44

The Pride of Detroit 2022 Community Mock Draft rolls along. Thus far, as acting general manager for the Detroit Lions, Erik Schlitt has produced a trio of Georgia defenders. He grabbed edge defender Travon Walker with pick two, selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the last pick in the first round, and followed it up by nabbing defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt two picks later at 34 overall.

We are going to take this mock all the way to Pick 66 to give Schlitt a chance to top off this currently defensive-heavy draft class. You can catch up with all of the previous picks, along with community-voted grades for each pick with our Community Mock Tracker.

But for now, let’s move forward in the draft and reveal the next 10 picks made by people in our comment sections. Here’s a look:

35. New York Jets (elgarraz) — Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

36. New York Giants (dornand1) — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

37. Houston Texans (jjones164) — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

38. New York Jets (elgarraz) — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

39. Chicago Bears (cmonstar) — Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

40. Seattle Seahawks (LeftyDetroit) — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

41. Seattle Seahawks (LeftyDetroit) — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

42. Indianapolis Colts (SUHFARGONE) — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

43. Atlanta Falcons (kevough3) — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

44. Cleveland Browns (Maizeandbluewahoo) — Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Interestingly, there was a heavy run on defensive players. Nine out of these 10 picks were on that side, with only Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson breaking the trend.

As for how it impacts the Lions, there really only seems to be a couple of picks here that took a high player off Detroit’s board. With safety and wide receiver still being significant needs for the Lions, seeing Lewis Cine and Dotson come off the board hurt, even if neither was expected to be there with Pick 66.

Overall, I would say these picks fell favorably for the Lions. There are still good safeties like Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre still on the board. Interestingly, no one appears willing to take a chance on this quarterback class. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is still available, as are Matt Corral and Sam Howell. No tight ends or running backs have been selected yet, and there are still some receiver options like Sky Moore, Alec Pierce, and Jalen Tolbert on the board.

