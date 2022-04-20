Thankfully, we are just over a week left until the 2022 NFL draft gets underway, and with this year, maybe more than any other in recent memory, there are still tons of questions about how the top of the first round is going to shake out.

There are questions as to what the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to do at first overall, and nobody seems to have a good handle on what the Detroit Lions are thinking with the second pick. Over the course of the last month, we have heard a myriad of rumors about who the Lions like or don’t like. Now, after a dramatic shift in Vegas odds, University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux appears to be the odds on favorite to hear his name called by Detroit. For today, at least.

Once thought of as the consensus top prospect in the 2022 class, Thibodeaux arrived at Oregon as a highly=touted high school player. Possessing a devastating first step and tantalizing physical skills, Thibodeaux may have the highest ceiling of any player in the class. MLive’s Ben Raven has a lot more on the 21 year old’s fit with the Lions.

“Thibodeaux might not have the deepest rolodex of moves or the most refined game at this stage. Still, he’s got something you can’t teach in that get-off, length and bend from the edges”, said Raven of Thibodeaux’s natural ability. “That’s what makes him an intriguing prospect is the fact that he’s dominated the competition at times without fully tapping into those potentially dominant traits.”

There has been chatter of Thibodeaux’s love of football, his ‘motor’, and several other issues that are difficult to quantify, especially around this time of year.

“No matter what else I do off the field, football is my main focus and winning a Super Bowl, getting a yellow jacket, being defensive rookie of the rear, it’s all my goals”, said Thibodeaux, when questioned about his love of the game.

With that said, it certainly appears as though the Lions front office has done their homework on Thibodeaux. After all, general manager Brad Holmes attended an Oregon game in 2021, sent seven people to Oregon’s pro day, and used a top-30 pre-draft visit on him.

At the end of the day, coach Dan Campbell sums the case for Thibodeaux really well.

“Hey, listen, he’s an explosive athlete. He’s a playmaker, you know? He’s got a good, quick first step. I mean, he’s something else. He’s pretty special on tape.”

The Lions need someone who is going to help them get off of the field on obvious passing downs. A pass rusher that opposing offensive coordinators lose sleep over.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Detroit City Football Club took down an MLS team last night at Keyworth stadium in Hamtramck, and Jack Fox, Austin Seibert, and Jerry Jacobs were all in attendance.

Players reported for offseason workouts today, and it looks like plenty of players are in Allen Park. You can check out a photo gallery of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s workouts here.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press takes a look at the debate that has been raging for months now - should the Lions take a swing at a quarterback next weekend or wait until 2023?

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explored three trade up scenarios for the Lions and Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman broke it down for you here.