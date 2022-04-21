No one is denying that the Detroit Lions still have plenty of roster holes, but the offensive unit is actually in pretty good shape. Sure, quarterback will likely need to be addressed at some point, but with the team’s draft capital over the next two years, finding the next franchise cornerstone should be possible.

The defense has issues at all three levels, and that should be the front office’s biggest focus during next week’s draft. However, there are still a few spots that can be upgraded on the other side of the ball, even if Jared Goff gets another year at the helm.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which (non-Goff) Lions offensive player should be worried on draft night?

My answer: No one’s job is ever 100 percent safe in the NFL, but there are some close to sure things on the Lions roster right now. Both T.J. Hockenson and D’Andre Swift have flaws, but Detroit will not be finding their replacements now. Same can be said for the offensive line quartet of Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Jonah Jackson, who are fairly young and very productive.

The two biggest opportunities for upgrade are right guard and wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown had an outstanding rookie year and is not going anywhere, and new recent signings D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds should open the year as starters. The Lions probably bring in a rookie receiver to compete with Reynolds, so he could be in trouble if Detroit takes one early.

In my view, though, the player who should be most worried about his job is Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who has not had the best experience in Detroit. While offensive line does not seem like a huge priority, if the value is there it is very possible the Lions snag another young lineman and plug him at guard early on. Vaitai’s contract does not make him untouchable, and his play has left much to be desired.

Your turn.