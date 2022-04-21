Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is one of many players back in town for the first week of offseason activities in Allen Park. And while the players are getting their bodies primed for the long offseason that awaits, the front office is preparing for next week’s draft. Among the possibilities for Lions general manager Brad Holmes, is adding a successor to Goff. With three picks in the first 34 selections in next week’s draft—including the second overall pick—many believe a quarterback is on the table, even in a perceived weak draft class.

However, Goff does not seem concerned with what the Lions’ front office does in the draft.

“No, whatever it is I trust those guys,” Goff said of the front office. “They’ve expressed a lot of confidence in me and about where I’m at, where I’m at with them, and where we’re headed. I’m excited about it. But if anything were to happen there, no concern. I trust the guys upstairs.”

Goff finished the 2021 season strong. In his final five starts, he produced a completion percentage of 69.6 percent, 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and an impressive 107.1 passer rating—not to mention a 3-2 record over that time. Indeed, the Lions coaching staff and front office have publicly expressed some confidence in Goff going forward.

“I like Goff. I like where he’s at,” head coach Dan Campbell said a few weeks ago. “I thought he finished strong last year. I’m glad we got him this year.”

“Jared played good football for us late in the year so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward so we have a quarterback,” Holmes said back at the owners meetings. “If you’re asking like why did not we not kind of hop into that (trading for QBs) world, we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us.”

But both Holmes and Campbell left enough room in their comments to allow for a quarterback to potentially be drafted this year.

“Sure, I could see some advantage if there is a young quarterback that can learn under Jared,” Holmes said. “I don’t think Jared would have any issues taking on that role. He’s had more younger guys with less experience behind him, so he’d be very comfortable with that.”

Goff was asked this week if he would indeed welcome that mentorship role. After a little hesitation, he said he thinks he’d be good with it.

“I don’t know. I think yeah, maybe–I’ve always liked helping younger guys,” Goff said. “I have no idea. I’ve never been in that position. I don’t know. I’m sure I would be the same guy I am and be helpful.”

If the Lions do take a quarterback, there’s a pretty good chance it will be an unpolished one, whether it be Liberty’s Malik Willis, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, or Ole Miss’ Matt Corral. A year under Goff could turn out to be critical to their development.

But for the next six days, all of this quarterback talks is just that: talk. Goff knows he can’t control it and has no desire to. He’s focused on improving his own game and proving the doubters wrong.

“I’m always trying to be the best I can be,” Goff said. “Always trying to prove myself right and prove the doubters wrong, be the best I can be. Anytime you win three games, there’s going to be discussion at a lot of positions and quarterback is no different. I’ve got to prove myself every year, every day, and work as best I can and be the best I can every day.”