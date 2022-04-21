2022 NFL schedule to be released Thursday, May 12

The NFL announced on Thursday that the 2022 schedule will be revealed on May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. In the lead-up to that day, the NFL will drop part of the schedule piece-by-piece.

For example, on Wednesday, May 4, the NFL will announce the five international games for the 2022 season. At this point, we already know the five teams who will host the international games, but don’t yet know their opponents. The Packers, Saints and Jaguars will all host London games, while the Buccaneers will play in Munich and the Cardinals will be the home team in a game in Mexico City. Based on their opponents for the 2022 season, the only possibility the Detroit Lions play an international game this year is if they play in the game hosted by the Packers.

Additionally, the NFL will announce the very first “Thursday Night Football” game—played in Week 2—during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft next week. They will also announce a few more select games on May 9.

The Lions’ 17 opponents for the 2022 season have already been set. All that needs to be sorted out is the order in which they play these games, the times of each game, and the amount of nationally televised games for Detroit.

Here’s a reminder of the 17 opponents the Lions will face next season:

Home games:

Away