Shifting gears a bit here and discussing something other than the 2022 NFL draft next week. It was announced today that the 2022 NFL schedule will be revealed on May 12th and for me, that is always when the excitement really begins to ramp up for the coming season.

Naturally, everyone loves home games. The friendly confines of Ford Field are familiar, comfortable, and when the Detroit Lions are competitive, it can be a really loud building when the crowd is into it.

But as much as I love Ford Field and all of the feelings I get upon walking into that building, one of my favorite things to do as a fan is to visit other cities, and take in their unique stadiums, arenas, and ballparks. Is there shopping around your city’s sports venues? Plenty of delicious dining options within walking distance? Or is the stadium in the middle of a suburban neighborhood, but people act like that’s cool because fans get to pretend to be ‘owners’ of said franchise?

The Lions have their usual divisional trips to Chicago, Minnesota, and Green Bay on the books, but have a couple of interesting wrinkles to their schedule as well. They have a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry’s world, two separate trips to the meadowlands for matchups against the New York Giants and New York Jets, head down to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers, and a clash with the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which 2022 Lions away game would you most want to attend?

My answer: For myself, I would go with the Jets game for a few reasons. First off, I love visiting New York. Walking around, checking out sneaker stores, and eating delicious, handheld food while walking around the concrete jungle is a great time. Plus, on paper, the Jets don’t appear to be destined for a Super Bowl run, meaning that should be a game in which the Lions have a good chance of winning, despite being on the road.

What do you all think? Which 2022 Lions road game would you most want to attend and why? Let us know in the comments.