2022 NFL Mock Draft: Recapping Picks 45-54

The 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft rolls along. As a reminder, this mock draft is controlled by some of our most active members in the comment section who are acting as individual team general managers. The Detroit Lions are being managed by our own Erik Schlitt.

Thus far, Erik has scored Travon Walker at Pick 2, and supplemented that pick with linebacker Nakobe Dean at 32 and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at 34. It’s been an all Georgia draft for the Lions, but will that continue when he’s back on the clock at 66?

Before we get there, let’s see how the draft is progressing in the middle of the second round. Here’s a look at picks 45-54:

45. Baltimore Ravens (Col. Aureliano) — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

46. Minnesota Vikings (cadwesh) — Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

47. Washington Commanders (anhonestmess) — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

48. Chicago Bears (cmonstar) — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

49. New Orleans Saints (GALionsfan)— Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

50. Kansas City Chiefs (Workdontstop) — Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

51. Philadelphia Eagles (Sprtn66)— Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

52. Pittsburgh Steelers (GM in exile) — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

53. Green Bay Packers (katmandoo122) — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

54. New England Patriots (tjwGOblue)— Logan Hall, DL, Houston

This is much more of a mixed group of selections. A couple of favorites for the Lions—linebacker Chad Muma and safety Jaquan Brisker—are already off the board, but Erik already got a linebacker. Safety could still be a concern.

Trey McBride, the first tight end off the board, goes to the Chicago Bears, while the New Orleans Saints scored by landing quarterback Desmond Ridder halfway through the second round. Ridder is just the third quarterback off the board thus far.

If wide receiver is a target for the Lions this year, they’re starting to run out of options here. Ten pass catchers are already off the board. Although popular players like Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce, Memphis’ Calvin Austin, or South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert are still on the board.

Just 11 more picks before the Lions are back on the clock at 66. Who are you hoping falls to Detroit?

You can see all of the selections thus far in our Community Mock Draft here.