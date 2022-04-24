With Miguel Cabrera making baseball history on Saturday recording his 3,000th hit, the city was in full celebration mode. Cabrera has been the face of the Tigers for over a decade now. When you look around at other Detroit sports, you’ve got first overall pick Cade Cunningham as the face of the Pistons, and then you have the captain Dylan Larkin as the face of the Red Wings.

But what about the Detroit Lions? Obviously that used to be Matthew Stafford, and with Dan Campbell’s big personality, one might consider him the face of the team. But if you only enter players into that equation, then it brings up an interesting discussion.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which Lions player is the current face of the franchise?

This was a lot tougher to come up with an answer than I thought it would be. Normally the answer to this question would be the quarterback, since they play the most important position and have the biggest voice. But Jared Goff has only been here for one year, and he had such an up-and-down season with the team, I don’t think I’d consider him to be the answer here.

Taylor Decker is now the longest-tenured Lions player and is a big reason why they have one of the best offensive lines in the league right now, but I don’t think I would consider him to be the face of the team right now either.

If I had to pick someone, it might be Decker’s linemate, Frank Ragnow.

Ragnow is one of the more loveable personalities on the team when it comes to his media presence, and it helps that he is one of the top players at his position. It’s weird to even consider a center being the face of the team, but that might be where we’re at right now.

Your turn.