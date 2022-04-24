The Detroit Lions are back on the clock in our 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. Commenters have made their picks through two rounds, while Erik Schlitt has acted as Lions general manager and made three picks thus far.

Here’s a look at Erik’s two-round haul:

Erik still has a couple of needs to fill, but the Lions have two third-round picks to help round out their draft class. In this exercise, though, we’re only going to go to Pick 66.

Here’s a look at the players taken from Picks 55 to 65:

(Note: You can see all of the picks made with our Community Mock Draft tracker)

55. Arizona Cardinals (Beerhero) — DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

56. Dallas Cowboys (1951LION) — Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

57. Buffalo Bills (jdpeteron34) — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

58. Atlanta Falcons (kevough3) — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

59. Green Bay Packers (katmandoo122) — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Onlythelions) — Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

61. San Francisco 49ers (12jamie) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

62. Kansas City Chiefs (Workdontstop) — Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

63. Cincinnati Bengals (Smurph0404) — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

64. Denver Broncos (DenverLion) — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars (Jerrydlux) — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

In this final grouping, we saw our first two running backs come off the board and yet another couple receivers. Perhaps most damaging to the Lions, Jalen Pitre went 61 to the San Francisco 49ers, leaving Detroit’s current need for a safety in a tough spot.

That being said, there is still plenty of talent left on the board. Here are a few options Erik is likely mulling over at 66.

QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

Once considered the top quarterback in this class, this is a pretty considerable fall for Corral. He’s decent value here, even if the Lions have decided they want to see what Jared Goff can do with one more season. He brings plenty as a dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm. If you can coach out some of the erraticism—a big if—he could turn out to be a star.

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

The receiver market is pretty dried up at this point, with 12 already off the board. However, Shakir is an intriguing prospect due to his athleticism, versatility, and strong hands. One could argue he’s a bit redundant with Amon-Ra St. Brown already on the roster, but there’s nothing wrong with having two St. Browns and moving them around constantly to keep defenses on their toes.

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

With only one tight end off the board, the Lions would get good value here to pick whoever their TE2 is in this year’s class. They got to know Dulcich at the Senior Bowl, and it’s easy to see why they may like him. He has the athletic traits and strong hands to be a really good receiving option, giving the Lions an interesting duo with T.J. Hockenson. He’ll have to develop as a blocker, but effort and willingness aren’t problems.

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

Erik couldn’t possibly go four Georgia defenders, could he? The Lions already took Dean, but Tindall is a tempting value at 66. He’s actually just about as good of an athlete as Dean, but with a little more acceptable size. Tindall is an aggressive, versatile player who could be used both as a pass rusher and as a coverage linebacker—although he’ll have to improve his ability to recognize route concepts.

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

The Lions have a deep cornerback room, but there are far too many questions to go into 2022 with emphatic confidence in that unit. Bryant is tall (6-foot-1), physical, and was an absolute ball hawk in college. In four years as a starter, Bryant tallied 45 passes defended and 10 interceptions. He’s also a high-character guy as a two-time captain at Cincinnati.

S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Safety is still a huge need for Detroit, and they could choose to go with another Bearcat defensive back. Cook is a good fit in Detroit’s split-zone scheme, even though he’s new to the position (transitioned from corner to safety in 2019). He’s a willing tackler with good ball skills (11 pass breakups in 2021), but he needs to learn to hone in his aggressiveness at times, especially in coverage.

S Nick Cross, Maryland

Cross played all over the field for Maryland, be it as a slot corner, box, or single-high safety. He’s got the athleticism to be a rangy safety, but his instincts aren’t quite there yet. Still, like Cook, he’s fearless dropping into the box and would give Detroit another willing run defender in the secondary.

S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

The Lions got a taste of Joseph at the Senior Bowl, even though he was on the Jets-coached team. Something must have caught their eye, because they then brought in Joseph for a top-30 visit. Another explosive athlete, Joseph showed off his ball skills by nabbing five picks last year. He was also a significant special teamer in college due to his willingness to get physical despite a relatively lean build.