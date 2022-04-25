Yes, I am aware of what week it is. And yes, I am as excited as you are. However, let’s break up the monotony here, and discuss something a little more lighthearted.

We touched on this last month, during the annual NFL owner’s meetings in Florida. During that time, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood stated that there were going to be no uniform changes in 2022, but left the door open for 2023.

When asked about plans for future uniform alterations, Wood said, “We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year. It’s really like a year-plus lead time. So we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want, so we catalogue all those and we’ll take them under advisement.”

I’m encouraged by the fact that they are at least aware of what the fans are looking for in terms of possible changes. But after chatting with some friends the other day, I realized there are several directions the Lions could go with this.

They could go back to the 1990’s style of jersey that so many of us associate with Barry Sanders. Bring back those beautiful stripes down the pants and on the helmets. Modernize the logo, tweak a few other aspects, and you could be onto something here.

Then there are those who want the Lions to bring back the black jerseys. You know, those ones they wore in the early 2000s, during all of that winning football being played in the Matt Millen era. And to a degree, I understand the infatuation with them. Black and blue is an aesthetically pleasing color combo. But so many organizations in sports have defaulted to black being one of their colors. Do we really want the Lions to fall in that same line of thinking?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What changes would you make to the Detroit Lions uniforms?

My answer: I am going with the 90’s jerseys. Being a 90’s baby myself, I grew up on Barry Sanders, and that era of Lions football. The Lions have great colors in Honolulu Blue and silver. Don’t overcomplicate this and the fans will (mostly?) be happy. Shoutout Revived Graphics (@revivedgraphic on Twitter) for the beautiful work.

It's about time for these #Lions uniforms to make a return! pic.twitter.com/keAYQZsv7X — Revived Graphics (@revivedgraphic) January 11, 2022

What do you think? Let us know in the poll and in the comments below.

Poll Assuming the Lions change their uniforms in 2023, what direction do you want them to go in? black and blue color scheme (Millen era)

90’s jerseys with slight modifications (Barry era)

complete revamp vote view results 7% black and blue color scheme (Millen era) (45 votes)

56% 90’s jerseys with slight modifications (Barry era) (363 votes)

36% complete revamp (230 votes) 638 votes total Vote Now