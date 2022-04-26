With the second overall pick, the Detroit Lions have the power to really throw a wrench in things.

By now, most first-round mock drafts look pretty much the same, a few differences here and there. Experts and analysts have done their best to guess what each team is gonna do. But as we all know quite well, there’s a strong chance at least one club will do the unexpected. What makes things interesting is how that can have a ripple effect.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso compiled a list of the most surprising scenarios and an option for the Lions to do the unexpected came in as the top scenario. The writer believes that if the Lions decide to grab their rookie quarterback this year and pick Liberty passer Malik Willis at No. 2, that can make things spicy right off the bat.

“If it happens, it’ll send off sirens on the quarterback market moving at a faster pace than just about everyone expected, and, of course, will push a non-quarterback down the board for the Texans at No. 3 overall,” Trapasso writes.

By that he likely means edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan, the consensus expected pick from Detroit after Travon Walker has become the odds-on favorite to go to the Jaguars. On top of giving those clubs that option, they’re also taking one away — teams who banked on having Willis as a potential pick will need to figure out Plan B if they haven’t already.

“Willis to the Lions could also spur action on the market for the quarterback-needy clubs who originally hoped to land Willis later in the first round,” Trapasso said.

Food for thought. In the end, it’s unlikely the Lions will take Willis, but as a wise man once said, “never say never.”

“The Lions probably need another quarterback before their rebuild is ready to actually compete for things that matter, and Malik Willis is the most physically gifted quarterback in this class. It’s as simple as that.” With just a few days left, MLive’s Kyle Meinke takes a deep dive into the possibility the Lions select the quarterback at number two.

In case you missed it, Matthew and Kelly Stafford were in town for the groundbreaking of the SAY Detroit Play Center, an after school program for kids in the city. Stafford stopped by Comerica Park on Saturday to watch Miggy make history with his 3,000th hit, and when his presence was announced in the eighth inning, the former Lions QB received a standing ovation. The Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia has more. And here’s a clip from Stafford’s appearance on the Tigers broadcast:

Here’s how offseason workouts are going so far:

“Don’t overthink it. If the Jaguars don’t take Hutchinson at No. 1, the Houston Texans won’t have a shot at the Michigan pass rusher at No. 3 overall.” Five draft thoughts and one bold prediction from The Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon.

