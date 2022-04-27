While the Detroit Lions usually find themselves picking somewhat early in the draft, it’s been a long time since they’ve picked this early—or this late. The draft is set to start at 8 p.m. ET which realistically means the Jaguars should be on the clock by about 8:20-8:25, and the Lions a few minutes afterward. After that, we’ve got a long night ahead. The remainder of the first round usually lasts until 11:30-12ish, and while we’re used to the Lions wrapping up early, having the 32nd pick is very new.

Question of the day: How much of the first round of the draft will you watch?

My answer: Definitely all of the first round.

Typically I probably watch until the early to mid 20s, and then keep up with the rest on Twitter, but this year is different for two reasons.

First, and obviously, is the Lions owning the last pick of the first round, which certainly gives more excitement to the second half of the draft that we’re not used to.

Secondly, is that they’re on the clock near the start of day two. With the Lions also currently owning the 34th overall pick, we’ll have an almost definite idea of who’s available there by the end of round one. That’s not usually the case since the Lions don’t pick this high on a year-to-year basis. It’ll be exciting to finally have a stake, and a huge one for that matter, in the bottom of the first round of the draft.

Your turn. How much of the first round will you watch? Let us know in the comments.