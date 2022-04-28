When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

What felt like one of the longest draft seasons ever is finally nearing its end. The NFL Draft is Thursday night, mercifully ending our cyclical debate about what the Detroit Lions should do with the second overall pick and beyond. Finally, we can sit back and enjoy the 2022 NFL Draft for what it is: an amazing night where hundreds of players realize life-long dreams, and fans cling to optimism as their team accumulates new, exciting talent.

Some say the NFL has turned the draft into a circus of over-pageantry, but I couldn’t disagree more. This is one of the nights in the NFL schedule that absolutely deserves the center stage. On a human level, this is such a momentous occasion in people's lives that it’s truly wondrous to witness it all in a manner of hours.

The entire weekend kicks off on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. While all of the television options remain on the table, I want to remind you Lions fans that we’ll be live streaming all of Day 1 and Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on our Twitch page. No commercials, no skipping the Lions’ picks or talking about the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers for 2 hours . All Lions talk, all the time.

For those that want to experience a more traditional NFL Draft broadcast, here are all the details you need to know for the television options throughout the entire seven-round draft this weekend.

NFL Draft: Day 1 (Round 1)

When: Thursday, April 28 — 8 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Announcers:

ABC: Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel

Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Kurt WArner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN, ABC, NFL mobile apps

Radio: Westwood One

NFL Draft: Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

When: Friday, April 29 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Announcers:

ABC: Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel

Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Robert Griffin III, Pete Thamel ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, David Shaw, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Chris Rose, Peter Schrager

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN, ABC, NFL mobile apps

Radio: Westwood One

NFL Draft: Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

When: Friday, April 29 — Noon ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Announcers:

ABC: (Simulcasting ESPN’s broadcast)

(Simulcasting ESPN’s broadcast) ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport, Rachel Bonnetta

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN, ABC, NFL mobile apps

Radio: Westwood One

For the latest odds around the 2022 NFL Draft, visit our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.