For fans of teams like the Detroit Lions, it can feel like draft season is longer than the actual NFL season itself, especially if things go south during the second half of the schedule. Each year there are more and more mock drafts, prospect profiles, and other attention leading up to the three-day affair, and nearly everyone becomes an “expert” by the time April rolls around.

All of the hoopla ends tonight, where 99 percent of predictions and opinions will inevitably be proven wrong. There always are a few glimmers of wisdom that survive, though, and now is your chance to plant your flag for all to see before the chaos ensues. Comment below then join us for an action-packed long weekend of coverage all across Pride of Detroit!

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your NFL Draft bold prediction?

My answer: Draft bold predictions often involve quarterbacks, especially in a year like this where it could truly go either way. Maybe you think there will be none taken in the top half of the first round at all, or maybe you believe we will hear five or six different names called by the commissioner on Thursday night.

My hot take though is that there will be no draft night trades amongst the first 20 picks. With very few top-tier prospects and a lot of depth at a variety of positions, I can see teams wanting to stay put and hold onto their draft capital. Trades are always dramatic and fun, but it could be a low-key night on Day 1.

Your turn.