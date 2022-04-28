Join the Pride Of Detroit 2022 NFL Draft party stream

The day is finally upon us. The Detroit Lions draft all night long, and Pride Of Detroit will be live for all of it on our Twitch platform.

This is your chance to join the festivities. For the past two years we’ve hosted watch along parties for the draft on Twitch. Throughout Thursday night, various members of the Pride Of Detroit staff will be in and out of our virtual war room, giving insight and commentary to the whole first round of the NFL Draft, covering all of the selections for the Detroit Lions and other NFL teams and breaking down the action. At the end of the night, we’ll also be recording a quick episode of PODcast live.

But it’s not just us. We have an open door policy to various friends and guests we’ve had on the PODcast and our Twitch streams in the past, so we’re sure to have plenty of company.

Then, on Friday night, we’ll be live again, covering Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft as the Lions continue to select, starting with pick 34 in the second round. Once again we’ll cover the whole night, with additional commentary from friends of Pride of Detroit and the PODcast to join us.

You can join Twitch for free, and immediately follow our page and start chatting with fans and communicate directly with the hosts. At various points in the nights we’ll take questions and answer draft questions and Lions questions as best we can, so be sure to stick around as long as you want!

Day 1: Starting at 7:40 p.m. ET and ending after the end of the first round.

Day 2: Starting at 6:40 p.m. ET and ending some time after the final selection of the Detroit Lions in the third round, following commentary and final questions.