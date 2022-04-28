Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft picks tracker

The 2022 NFL draft is finally upon us and we at Pride of Detroit will be covering each of the Detroit Lions drafted players with multiple in-depth articles. But for those who want to be able to track the team's progress without sorting through the front page of the website, this will offer you an alternative option.

This tracker will give Lions fans an at-a-glance look at who the team drafted so far, some important details about the player, links to articles we have written about the player, and will be constantly updating throughout the draft.

Entering the draft, the Lions hold eight draft selections. Picks No. 2 and 32 occur in the first round which will both take place on the first day of coverage (Here’s how to watch). On Day 2, the Lions hold pick No. 34 in the second round, as well as picks No. 66 and 97 in the third. On Day 3, the Lions don’t currently hold a pick in the fourth or seventh rounds but do hold pick No. 177 in the fifth, as well as, No. 181 and 217 in the sixth.

If you’ve been following along with our draft coverage throughout the offseason, you know that things are unsettled at the top of the draft, with favorites to be selected constantly changing. With just hours before the draft is set to begin, Georgia’s Travon Walker (-450) is the current favorite to be selected first overall, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson (+400) next in line. Hutchinson (-200) is the favorite to come off the board at No. 2 (currently the Lions’ top pick), with Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (+135) right behind, in a very close race.

So will the Lions stay at pick at No. 2 and will they take Hutchinson or Thibodeaux? What will they do after that? Bookmark this page and we will keep you updated.

Round 1, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Hutchinson is a balanced defensive end capable of playing in multiple defenses and should be an instant starter on the Lions' roster. A speed-to-power dominator, he has shown consistent development over his time in Ann Arbor, where he was a two-time captain.

TRADE

Lions send picks 32, 34, and 66 to Minnesota for picks 12 and 46.

Round 1, pick 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Arguably the best wide receiver in this draft class, Williams’s stock slid a bit due to a torn ACL in the National Championship game, but all indications are that he is progressing through the recovery process quickly and should be ready for fall training camp.

“I was hearing five to seven months [to recover], but I’m hearing I’m ahead of schedule,” Williams told ESPN. “Hopefully things keep going on this track and we’ll be back as soon as possible.”

A field-stretching WR-X, with speed to burn, he is another playmaker for the Lions and a much-needed one on offense for this year and the future. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown approves:

Uh oh it’s boutta get real dangerous .. — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) April 29, 2022

Next pick: Round 2, pick 46

Picks remaining: