2022 NFL Draft: Estimated times for the Detroit Lions’ 8 draft picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a few hours away. It’s a three-day marathon with Day 1 spanning about four hours, Day 2 spanning around four-and-a-half hours, and a grueling Day 3 that lasts up to seven hours. It’s exhausting to cover, and it can even be exhausting just to watch.

So we’re here to help you manage your time a little better. If you’re not someone who is willing to watch every single minute of draft coverage, we’ve gathered the estimated times the Detroit Lions’ picks will be made. For a team that basically bookends Day 1 with Picks 2 and 32, this could save you a lot of time. The Lions also have an 80-gap pick between the third and fifth rounds. So if you’re not ready to spend over 15 hours in front of the television. This post is for you.

A few notes before we reveal the estimated times of picks. These estimates are based entirely on when the same-numbered picks were made in the 2021 NFL Draft. There’s always a chance this year’s draft in Vegas moves slower or faster than last year. Of course, it’s also important to keep in mind that the Lions are likely to trade out of one of their picks. So don’t be surprised if you show up at a time listed and the Lions are no longer on the clock.

Without further ado, there are the estimated times for the Lions’ eight draft picks.

Thursday, April 28 — Day 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET

Round 1, Pick 2 — Approximately 8:31 p.m. ET

Round 1, Pick 32 — Approximately 12:03 a.m. ET

Friday, April 29 — Day 2 starts at 7 p.m. ET

Round 2, Pick 34 — Approximately 7:22 p.m. ET

Round 3, Pick 66 — Approximately 9:34 p.m. ET

Round 3, Pick 97 — Approximately 11:16 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 30 — Day 3 starts at noon E.T.