The Detroit Lions made a bold move on Thursday night not long after selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick. The Lions traded all the way up from 32 to 12—a trade with the in-division Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the reported terms of the trade:

Lions get: 12 and 46 (second round)

Vikings get: 32, 34, 66

With the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game in January, but he entered the game as many analysts’ top wide receiver in this class. At 6-foot-1.5, Williams is a big-bodied receiver with blazing speed. At Alabama, he produced a ridiculous 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season.

After adding DJ Chark in free agency, the Lions can afford to wait to see if Williams will be healthy enough to play, but as soon as he’s recovered from the torn ACL, Williams will enter the starting lineup almost immediately.

Detroit has now addressed two major needs with their first two picks and have a couple of top-tier talents and playmakers.

Lions picks thus far

Round 1, Pick 2 — EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Lions remaining picks

Round 2, Pick 14 (46th overall)

Round 3, Pick 33 (97th overall)

Round 5, Pick 34 (177th overall)

Round 6, Pick 2 (181st overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (217th overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Linebacker

Safety

Edge defender

Wide receiver

Tight end

Quarterback

Defensive tackle

Guard

NFL Draft schedule

Day 1

When: Thursday, April 28 — 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com

POD live show: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Day 2

What: Rounds 2, 3

When: Friday, April 29 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com

POD live show: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 30 — Noon p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com

POD live show: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit