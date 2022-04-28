2022 NFL Draft Day 1 full coverage, open thread

It’s finally here. The Detroit Lions’ “Super Bowl,” AKA the 2022 NFL Draft. Of course, that’s all a bit tongue in cheek, but this truly is one of the most exciting days on the calendar for Lions fans. For a team still in the early stages of a rebuild, Thursday night represents an opportunity for the team to grab two first-round talents who could be foundational pieces to the Lions’ future. And if everything goes according to plan, Lions general manager Brad Holmes will walk away from Thursday night with, at worst, the second-best player this draft class has to offer.

As we wait for 8 p.m. ET to arrive, now is a great time to cram all of the 2022 NFL Draft knowledge you can. Instead of scrambling to find any and all information you can about this year’s class, I’ve managed to organize all of our coverage right here in this post. Enjoy the content, enjoy the night, and feel free to start chatting in the comment section.

Pride of Detroit live draft show (starts around 7:30 p.m. ET)

2022 NFL Draft information

Lions roster information

Why the Lions should draft...

NFL Draft positional previews

Mock drafts