The University of Michigan product and metro Detroiter is staying home. The Detroit Lions made it official with their selection of Aidan Hutchinson, taking him second overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. There will always be some who don’t agree with the pick the team makes, but it seems as if many around the fanbase, as well as the organization, were ecstatic that Hutchinson was available.
See what fans and analysts around the league are saying about the Lions decision to draft Hutchinson.
Welcome home, @aidanhutch97 #OnePride— Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) April 29, 2022
This was a slam dunk for the Lions. Hutch should start right away, make an impact and possibly have a chance at ROTY.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 29, 2022
Live reaction from @fordfield when the @Lions pick was announced!!! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/FYqZnbawn1— Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) April 29, 2022
All smiles in Detroit!— Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2022
#NFLDraft on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/f6ErC0N8j9
The match made in heaven for the @Lions. Aidan Hutchinson was the best player in the draft for me.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022
You’re getting an awesome physical talent who is every bit like TJ Watt. And on top of that you have the Michigan connection. Love it.
Aidan Hutchinson was drafted with pick 2 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 19 out of 1503 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/GaNo2tViCr #RAS #Lions pic.twitter.com/bEBGSg64ML— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022
The moment Aidan Hutchinson found out he was staying home @aidanhutch97 @Lions— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/5zHYq4S0zN
It's rare for a player to be a massive value at pick number 2 overall.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022
But Aidan Hutchinson is exactly that. Immediate contributor, massive upside, will be a perfect fit with what Detroit is building.
Aidan Hutchinson is my #1 overall prospect.— cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022
18.3 pct pressure rate in 2021 (PFF), best in the Big Ten and 2nd-highest in the Power Five.@Lions just got a franchise player.#OnePride
When the Lions seen Aidan Hutchinson available at #2 pic.twitter.com/6OoblaqiG4— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2022
Here in Ann Arbor, the boys were tuned in to hear a familiar name at the top at the top of the draft.#GoBlue ➡ #ProBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/RoJNuAgM9Q— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 29, 2022
