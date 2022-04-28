The University of Michigan product and metro Detroiter is staying home. The Detroit Lions made it official with their selection of Aidan Hutchinson, taking him second overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. There will always be some who don’t agree with the pick the team makes, but it seems as if many around the fanbase, as well as the organization, were ecstatic that Hutchinson was available.

See what fans and analysts around the league are saying about the Lions decision to draft Hutchinson.

This was a slam dunk for the Lions. Hutch should start right away, make an impact and possibly have a chance at ROTY. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 29, 2022

The match made in heaven for the @Lions. Aidan Hutchinson was the best player in the draft for me.

You’re getting an awesome physical talent who is every bit like TJ Watt. And on top of that you have the Michigan connection. Love it. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson was drafted with pick 2 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 19 out of 1503 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/GaNo2tViCr #RAS #Lions pic.twitter.com/bEBGSg64ML — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

It's rare for a player to be a massive value at pick number 2 overall.



But Aidan Hutchinson is exactly that. Immediate contributor, massive upside, will be a perfect fit with what Detroit is building. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson is my #1 overall prospect.



18.3 pct pressure rate in 2021 (PFF), best in the Big Ten and 2nd-highest in the Power Five.@Lions just got a franchise player.#OnePride — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022

When the Lions seen Aidan Hutchinson available at #2 pic.twitter.com/6OoblaqiG4 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 29, 2022