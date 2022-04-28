 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Detroit Lions fans react to selection of DE Aidan Hutchinson

See what Lions fans’ first reaction is to the second-overall pick.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Michigan product and metro Detroiter is staying home. The Detroit Lions made it official with their selection of Aidan Hutchinson, taking him second overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. There will always be some who don’t agree with the pick the team makes, but it seems as if many around the fanbase, as well as the organization, were ecstatic that Hutchinson was available.

See what fans and analysts around the league are saying about the Lions decision to draft Hutchinson.

