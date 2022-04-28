Grading the Detroit Lions’ selection of Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have selected Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Plymouth, Michigan native and Heisman trophy runner-up is staying home after the Jaguars selected Georgia’s Travon Walker first overall.

My grade: A+

Hutchinson wouldn’t have been my choice with Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux still on the board, but it’s still a great pick. Any time you can get the Heisman runner-up in the draft is a stellar opportunity, and Hutchinson is as talented as they come. He is a very gifted athlete with a proven track record of success at Michigan against some stout competition. He doesn’t do too shabby with his pro comparison, either.

Seems like everyone has had a comp for Aidan Hutchinson somewhere, but his closest comp in the #RAS database is actually a different Michigan school alum, Maxx Crosby.https://t.co/U3Gck8MxF6 pic.twitter.com/4CdqPF333x — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

While there were a handful of solid players the Lions could’ve picked at two and been a great fit, Hutchinson really stands out as a culture fit. He’s a high-energy team player who wears his heart on his sleeve, almost a younger version of Dan Campbell, and that’s a good thing. Having that kind of player as the cornerstone of your defense is a great way to go about your rebuild.

All in all, it was hard for the Lions to go wrong at two. Hutchinson is a great talent, a great culture fit, and a great value at two. My personal preference for Kayvon Thibodeaux at two is irrelevant when you have a guy like Hutchinson who really has it all, and it’s a great pick at the end of the day.