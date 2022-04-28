The Detroit Lions swindled the Minnesota Vikings in a first-round trade

Brad Holmes is a thief, a menace, and a swindler. He’s robbed the Vikings blind with this trade to move back up to the 12th-overall pick. Here are the official terms of the trade, per the team:

Lions get: Pick 12, Pick 46 (second round)

Vikings get: Pick 32, Pick 34 (second round), Pick 66 (third round)

I had a hunch at first sight that it was a good deal, so I did some digging. According to the Rich Hill Draft Value model—the most modern chart to date—the Lions gave up 435 points of value and gained 475 points of value. In other words, they gained 40 points of value by making this trade with the Vikings. For those wondering, according to the chart, the Lions gained the equivalent of the 95th overall pick—a late third-round pick.

All that resulted in the Lions getting arguably the most talented receiver in the draft in Jameson Williams. Had it not been for a torn ACL, Williams likely would’ve been one of the first names off the board Thursday night. I said on the Pride of Detroit live stream a half hour prior to the trade that whatever team gets Williams will have a really good player in six months when he’s healthy. Lucky for us, that team is the Detroit Lions.