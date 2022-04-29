5 things to know about Aidan Hutchinson

You likely already know quite a bit about homegrown talent Aidan Hutchinson, but here’s still plenty that makes the newest Detroit Lion special.

As a wise woman once said while rocking back and forth after each 2021 loss , it’s a rebuild, it’s a rebuild, it’s a rebuild. Now the Lions have an incredibly solid foundational piece to help that will no doubt make an immediate impact.

With the second overall pick, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and company selected Hutchinson, a star from the University of Michigan who grew up in Plymouth, Mich. To help you get to know him a little better, here are five things you to know about the newest addition to the squad in Honolulu blue.

As early as fifth grade, Hutchinson knew he was going to play football at the University of Michigan — where his father played from 1989 to 1992. He put highlights from his dad’s career in his room to make sure he kept the vision in sight, from his father’s Rose Bowl jersey to his Big Ten title rings. Learning how to journal from his mother, he wrote his dream to become a Wolverine in it every day, even posting one page to his mirror that said “I will play football at the University of Michigan.”

The #NFLDraft is on ABC all weekend. The ESPN production talked with Aidan Hutchinson about his relationship with his dad. pic.twitter.com/PiVTXwfVoI — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 28, 2022

2. He’s won like a bajillion awards. Those include: the Rotary Lombardi Award, the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Chicago Tribune Silver Football, and the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award. He was also a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and was the only defender among three quarterbacks up for the award. He was also a finalist for the Academic Heisman. Hutchinson was a consensus first-team All-American, CoSIDA Academic All-American, the Big Ten Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year, the Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, and the Big Ten Grange-Griffin Championship Game MVP. Last year, he was named Michigan’s Team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. All that and I’m sure I missed a few awards and titles.

3. On Thursday night, he made draft history by becoming the second Wolverine defensive player to be drafted in the top five. Hutchinson joins the legendary Charles Woodson, who was drafted fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 1998.

4. He follows the TB12 method. For those unfamiliar, that’s Tom Brady’s guide to fitness and nutrition centered around 12 “principles:” pliability, holistic and integrative training, balance and moderation, conditioning for endurance and vitality, no-load strength training, promoting anti-inflammatory responses, promoting oxygen-rich blood flow, hydration, healthy nutrition, supplementation, brain exercises, and brain rest.

5. Growing up, he was a big-time Star Wars fan and enjoyed drawing pictures of characters in his journal. Some of those drawings included Yoda, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, and General Grievous. Also when he was younger — after seeing one of his sister’s hip-hop dance classes, he tried it himself and would go on to do five years of competitive dance.