Watch: Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson’s college highlights

For an idea of what to expect from the Detroit’s newest Lion Aidan Hutchinson, just take a gander at his impressive college highlight reel.

With the second overall pick, Detroit selected the edge defender out of the University of Michigan who is known for his physicality and fiercely competitive attitude. There is no shortage of jaw-dropping footage out there from his successful career as a Wolverine. In 2021, he set the program single-season record with 14 sacks and earned the highest pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus among college edge rushers at 94.5. Twice voted a team captain, he was census All-American and came in second to win the Heisman Trophy.

Without further ado, let’s get to some highlights of the newest Detroit Lions defender.

The Lions team provided about a minute and half of some his finest moments:

A few months ago, The Big Ten Network compiled over 15 minutes of good tape.

Looks like some feisty words he was clearly able to back up.

Lions got a MENACE in Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/QrxENmFrgj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2022

“He’ll roll up on you folks and let you smell his cologne.” Hutchinson obliterates Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras in the Big Ten Championship game.

Aidan Hutchinson through a double-team



#1 overall prospect on PFF’s 2022 Draft Board pic.twitter.com/NM5xc1JYyX — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

I mean, I’d consider raising the Big Ten Championship trophy a highlight.