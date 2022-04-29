5 things to know about WR Jameson Williams

In a surprising move, the Detroit Lions stirred up some draft night drama with trade up to snag the No. 12 pick. So who is he?

At 12th overall, the Lions selected Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Here are five things to know about the newest Lion.

Williams used the transfer portal in college and it turned out to be the right move. After starting his college football career at Ohio State, only racking up 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in two years, he decided to transfer to Alabama. But why? He told BamaInsider’s Andrew Bone it was because: “I wasn’t certain of my role in the offense. The receiver room got crowded. I just decided I needed a fresh start.” He added that Bama contacted him within minutes in the recruitment stage, and when other schools tried to recruit him, he couldn’t say there was a close second. At Alabama, Williams won himself a few awards. In just Week 4 of his first season with the Crimson Tide, he won SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for returning three kickoffs for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Other recognitions include first-team All-SEC and All-American, and the SEC’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Year. There are a ton more here.

3. He’s got style:

4. The need for speed is in his blood. Both of his parents were star runners who met on their high school track team. His mother, Tianna, raced against the boys. She was recruited to UCLA by gold-medal Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee. His father, James Sr., ran for Abilene Christian University. Jameson’s three siblings all ran track in college — his oldest brother James Williams Jr. at Northwest Missouri State, his older sister Ja’lanna at Wayland Baptist, and his younger brother Jaden at Western Texas College. In high school, Jameson ended up beating the Missouri state record for the 300-meter hurdles held by none other than Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot.

JAMESON WILLIAMS IS GOOD AT FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/tHsAKd4kSd — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 7, 2021

5. He could miss training time as he recovers from an injury. On Jan. 10, Williams suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter of the National Championship game against Georgia. He could potentially miss anything from OTAs to actual regular-season games as he recovers.

Fortunately, he appears optimistic that won’t be the case. At his introductory press conference in Allen Park, Williams stated that he is hoping to get back sooner.

“I’m 13 weeks from surgery. I’ve just been doing regular movements, getting back to it. But I should be ready to go by training camp,” Williams said. “I’m shooting for training camp.”