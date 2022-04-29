 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch: Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams’ college highlights

Find out just what the newest Lions wideout can do.

By Kellie Rowe
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From Roll Tide to One Pride, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is your newest Detroit Lion.

Many analysts and writers alike say Williams is proof the transfer portal works. After two years at Ohio State, the wideout decided ‘Bama was actually the place for him. It seems like he was correct. In 2021, the receiver racked up 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the country in touchdowns of at least 70 yards at four. “This kid is uncoverable,” Mel Kiper said during ESPN’s NFL draft coverage Thursday night.

Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the College Playoff title game on Jan. 10. Although that didn’t scare teams off from drafting him, it means he missed out on the combine and pro days, so his college highlights were extra important to clubs eyeing the talented receiver.

The Detroit Lions media team released this mash-up of some of his top plays. After that, I just assault you with YouTube and Twitter clips. Enjoy!

And enjoy this awesome Twitter thread from our good friend Brett Whitefield (click through for more):

