Round one of the 2022 NFL draft lived up to its billing as an unpredictable event. First off the board was the University of Georgia product Travon Walker, leaving the Detroit Lions in a unique position at number two overall. Both Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux were available when they were on the clock, and before much time elapsed the countdown, the Lions had made up their mind to select Hutchinson.

Then, not long later, general manager Brad Holmes decided to make things interesting, by trading with the Minnesota Vikings in order to move up to No. 12 overall, where they would take University of Alabama receiver Jameson Williams.

On paper, the Lions added two legitimate playmakers on Thursday. One on either side of the ball. Hutchinson should add serious juice to a pass rush that has sorely needed some for quite some time, and Williams was a threat to take it the distance each time he touched the ball in college.

Still, the Lions have plenty of aspects of their roster that need attention.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What need do you want the Lions to address on Day 2 of the draft?

My answer: You could make a case for any of the positions listed below, and probably a few others, but I would love for the Lions to draft a safety to pair with Tracy Walker. Having two dependable safeties is essential to a lot of the two-man concepts defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn likes to employ, and would help mask other issues the defense will likely be dealing with.

What do you all think? What need should the Lions address on Friday night? Let us know in the comments.