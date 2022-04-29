VIDEO: Enjoy Packers fan freaking out after the Detroit Lions drafted Jameson Williams

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions drafted a wide receiver. The Green Bay Packers did not. Both teams had two first-round picks in the draft, but only Detroit got aggressive and jumped 20 spots to secure Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

The Packers have notoriously avoided drafting wide receivers in the first round, but this seemed like a year in which that may finally change. After Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay via a trade, the Packers receiving corps was left decimated. And with the draft capital from the trade—an extra first and second-round pick—many believed this would be the year it would finally change.

But it didn’t.

Instead, the Packers watched as there was an early run on receivers in the draft. Between Picks 8 and 12, four of the five picks were wide receivers, and a fifth and six pass catcher came off the board at 16 and 18—before the Packers were due up at Pick 22.

Popular Packers fan and YouTube streamer Tom Grossi was live streaming during the first round of the draft on Thursday night, and his reaction to the Lions trading up and snagging arguably the best wide receiver talent is absolute gold:

“Oh man, if the Lions get Jameson Williams... if they get Jameson Williams, I’m going to lose my mind,” Grossi said as he awaited the Lions’ pick. “I will lose my mind. If they get Jameson Williams, I will throw something.”

He didn’t end up throwing anything, to his own benefit, but the rest of the reaction is worth your time.

BONUS:

Aaron Rodgers was also live during the draft on Pat McAfee’s live stream. He didn’t seem all that surprised that the Packers decided not to add a wide receiver in the first round considering how the board fell. He noted that the Packers had six receivers with first-round grades on them, and they were all gone by the time Green Bay was on the clock.

But he also had something of interest to say for Lions fans. Check it out:

"The one receiver that looked the most NFL ready to me was Jameson Williams" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k pic.twitter.com/wjDt42KejF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022

Now, while we’re all enjoying a little Packers Schadenfreude today, it’s worth pointing out that the Packers still have plenty of draft capital to find a wide receiver or two. Green Bay still has Picks 21 (53 overall) and 27 (59) in the second round, and a third-round pick (92) as well. Plenty of intriguing receivers remain on the board, too, like Christian Watson, Sky Moore, George Pickens, Alec Pierce, and Jalen Tolbert.

Still, when you get a chance to poke fun at the Packers, you absolutely take it.