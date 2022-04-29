 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Detroit Lions’ players and fans react to selection of WR Jameson Williams

See how Jameson Williams’ new teammates and fans reacted to him being selected 12th overall

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Thursday night was an eventful first round of the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Brad Holmes wasted almost no time when the Detroit Lions officially went on the clock at second overall, jumping at the opportunity to take Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

After what felt like almost no time in between picks, Holmes decided to get aggressive, moving up 20 spots to take University of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at 12th overall. While this shocked many, maybe it shouldn’t come as a total surprise?

Holmes has talked at length about his desire to acquire “game-changers”. And when healthy, Williams certainly checks that box. The speed is evident with Williams. It jumps off the screen when he eliminates angles against SEC defenders like it’s no big deal. But offensive coordinator Ben Johnson spoke on Williams’ mindset, and how that really made him stand out.

“This is a guy that he shows up on offense making plays left and right,” Johnson said of Williams. “He’s running routes full speed, whether he’s involved with a play or not. But then you turn on the next clip and then all of a sudden it’s a special teams play where he is an absolute animal.”

Williams, originally from St. Louis, began his college career at Ohio State University prior to transferring to Alabama. This gives him ties to a few players currently on the roster, including cornerback Jeff Okudah, the former 3rd overall pick from the 2020 draft. Hopefully, both are able to make a full and timely recovery, and we can watch them compete against one another in camp.

Williams now joins a receiving corps, that on paper, looks much better than it did this time last year. Let’s take a look at how everyone reacted to him becoming the newest member of the Detroit Lions.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...