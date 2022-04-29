 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select DL Josh Paschal in the second round

The Detroit Lions continue to add bulk to their defensive line with a high-character player player out of Kentucky.

By Jeremy Reisman Updated
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Chattanooga at Kentucky Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With their second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have selected Joshua Paschal, a defensive lineman out of Kentucky.

Paschal is a high-character player who was a three-time captain at Kentucky. He has an inspiring story, too, as a cancer survivor.

Last season, he tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on his way to second-team All American honors. Standing at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, he’s got versatility to play up and down the line, and the Lions will likely be using him wherever they can, potentially even linebacker.

In the past two years, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has now spent four draft picks in the two years on the defensive line, as they continue to build through the trenches.

Paschal has also got a bucket of athletic traits that allow him to be both physical and aggressive in the running game, though his bend as a pass rusher isn’t quite there.

Paschal was 44th on PFF’s big board, meaning the Lions got average value for their pick, although others had third-round grades on him. Still, he was the highest-graded edge defender in the SEC last year, meaning he can be productive against a high level of competition:

Lions picks thus far

Lions remaining picks

  • Round 3, Pick 33 (97th overall)
  • Round 5, Pick 34 (177th overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 2 (181st overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 39 (217th overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

  • Linebacker
  • Safety
  • Edge defender
  • Wide receiver
  • Tight end
  • Quarterback
  • Defensive tackle
  • Guard

NFL Draft schedule

Day 2

What: Rounds 2, 3
When: Friday, April 29 — 7 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com
POD live show: twitch.tv/prideofdetroit

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 30 — Noon p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...