2022 NFL Draft Day 2 live open thread

The Detroit Lions had one of the flashiest opening days of the 2022 NFL Draft. After taking Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, they wasted little time in trading back up and getting a playmaker on the other side of the ball. The trade to 12 netted them Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and a lot of excitement in Motown.

But an exciting Thursday could lead to a bit of a comedown on Friday. In the trade up to 12, the Lions gave up Picks 32, 34 and 66, while only getting 46 in return. So there will be one fewer pick on Day 2 of the draft, and we’ll have to wait a little later for it than expected.

Still, with picks 46 and 97 in tow, the Lions have an opportunity to add at least one potential starter to their roster, hopefully two.

Day 2 of the NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Before things get started, here’s some pre-draft material to get you ready:

