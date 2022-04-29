Grading the Detroit Lions’ selection of DL Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions drafted Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal with the 46th overall pick. The Lions resisted going with fan favorites like quarterback Malik Willis and safety Jaquan Brisker still on the board, instead opting to double dip at defensive line in the first two rounds.

My grade: B-

I’m not super opposed to Paschal as a player from what I’ve seen. He’s a very athletic guy—slightly undersized and with shorter arms—but one who brings a lot of power. Our beloved Kent Lee Platte cast Paschal in a similar archetype to first overall pick Travon Walker on the Pride of Detroit draft live stream.

Josh Paschal is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.47 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 77 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/HksY0qVtqf #RAS pic.twitter.com/HkfvsrKIY1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

I’m very whelmed by the Paschal pick. The Lions now have a very loaded defensive line room, especially given how last year’s draft went. The Lions now have investments in Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, and Josh Paschal on day two of this regime’s first two drafts. Paschal’s scheme fit is reminiscent of what Onwuzurike brings, so either the Lions are already pressuring Onwuzurike after a quiet first year, or they want a rotational situation with fresh bodies every other down.

I’m not against the Paschal pick; it’s very meh. The Lions still have many needs across the roster. Perhaps they would’ve been better off building out another part off the depth chart before double dipping at defensive line, but I trust that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn knows what he’s doing here.

Your turn.