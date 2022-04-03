Ask POD: Which NFL Draft prospects are truly in play at Pick 2 for the Lions?

After almost a full year away, our Spotify Greenroom live Q&A shows are back! Myself, Ryan Mathews, and Erik Schlitt spend about 90 minutes every Saturday morning answering any and all of your Detroit Lions questions.

One interesting topic that came up this week was derived from an interesting quote via Lions general manager Brad Holmes. Earlier this week at the NFL owners meetings, Holmes said there were a few players in this year’s draft who he’d be perfectly happy taking at Pick No. 2.

“I would say this at the No. 2 pick, there’s multiple players at multiple positions that if we turn the card in today we could turn that card in today and sleep well at night,” Holmes said.

So... who are those players? Is Liberty quarterback Malik Willis one of them? And what does it say about the Lions’ intentions that Holmes has a few options on the table?

There’s also plenty of talk about the edge rushing class. The Lions sent a heavy contingent to Oregon’s pro day and spent a good amount of face time with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Is he a good scheme fit? A good culture fit? Is it fair to put Travon Walker—who had far less production—ahead of him? And where does Jermaine Johnson fit into this conversation?

We close out the podcast this week sharing our thoughts about the Lions scoring “Hard Knocks” and discussing how much the Lions should be prioritizing need in this year’s draft.

