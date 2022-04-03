With the Detroit Lions picking second overall in this year’s draft, they’re in a great position to land an elite talent. Or, at least, they would be in a normal year where the top two picks are almost set before the draft even starts because you usually have the “can’t-miss” prospects just waiting to be called. This year is different unfortunately, and there could be four or five guys the Lions select with their pick.

No matter who the Lions pick at No. 2, some section of the fanbase will be upset. We know that the Jacksonville Jaguars are probably going to take edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at this point. So the options are likely down to quarterback Malik Willis, safety Kyle Hamilton or edge rushers Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What is your worst case scenario for the Lions at No. 2 overall?

Aside from the obvious troll answer of “not turning in the pick,” my worst case scenario for the Lions at No. 2 is taking Kyle Hamilton. I know I’ve been making the point all offseason that drafting a safety early is fine because they are undervalued and make a huge impact on the game if you can find a real game changer, but I’m not so sure that Hamilton is that type of player.

And since I’m not that confident in his ability to bring that type of game-changing ability to the NFL, I think second overall is way too high for him. If Detroit were able to trade down, then I’d absolutely entertain the pick. Here is how I would rank the possible options for the Lions with the second overall pick (ranked in order and in tiers):

1. Draft Aidan Hutchinson (unlikely to happen)

——————

2. Trade down

3. Draft Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. Draft Travon Walker

——————

5. Draft Malik Willis

——————

6. Draft Kyle Hamilton

Your turn.