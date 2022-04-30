2022 NFL Draft: Top remaining players for the Lions on Day 3

After an eventful Day 1, the Detroit Lions elected to put their focus back on the defensive side of the ball on Day 2. They double-dipped at edge rusher in the second round with the 46th overall pick, taking Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal, and then took Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with their final pick on Day 2 (97th overall).

The Lions have three picks remaining (177, 181, and 217) in the 2022 NFL Draft—barring any trades—and will likely be waiting a long time until they select their next player. Let’s take a look at some of the best remaining players available that the team could turn their focus to on Day 3.

Tight End

1. Cade Otton

2. Charlie Kolar

3. Daniel Bellinger

4. Isaiah Likely

5. Jake Ferguson

6. James Mitchell

The Lions didn’t get their tight end yet, but there are still plenty of decent options available if they decide to add some depth via the draft. Cade Otton is a guy that was expected to go on Day 2 but has slipped this far. I also really like James Mitchell in the later rounds. I wrote a bit about him earlier in the week.

If not for a torn ACL shortening his season, Mitchell would probably be in consideration for a late Day 2/early Day 3 pick. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to earn some starting snaps and use his speed/route-running ability to create some mismatches.

Linebacker

1. Damone Clark

2. Brandon Smith

3. JoJo Domann

4. Malcolm Rodriguez

The Lions elected not to address their need at linebacker and are left with very few options remaining on Day 3. The two names that stand out the most are Damone Clark (who will likely miss all of the 2022 season) and Brandon Smith (elite athlete).

Cornerback

1. Coby Bryant

2. Tyriq Woolen

3. Joshua Williams

4. Jalyn Armour-Davis

5. Zyon McCollum

This list could get a lot longer as there are a lot of corners remaining that have draftable grades. Bryant and Woolen are two guys that were expected to see their names called on Day 2 and have lasted this long, so it’s unlikely that they’re there when the Lions are on the clock, but stranger things have happened. The Lions don’t have a glaring need at cornerback, but they could certainly use some more depth, and their coaching staff has already done a tremendous job of working with later-round picks and undrafted free agents.

Best of the rest

QB Sam Howell

RB Isaiah Spiller

RB Tyler Allgeier

RB Dameon Pierce

RB Kyren Williams

FB/TE Connor Heyward

WR Khalil Shakir

WR Calvin Austin III

WR Jalen Nailor

WR Justyn Ross

OG Jamaree Salyer

OG Darian Kinnard

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

S Tycen Anderson

S Smoke Monday

S Juanyeh Thomas

If we missed anyone, let us know!