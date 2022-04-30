The Detroit Lions have selected Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While his name alone warrants an A+, let’s look at the pick.

The Lions had a need at safety that they passed on in the first round, and they passed again in the second round. Entering the third round, things were looking shaky, but the Lions got their guy. Kerby Joseph is a very skilled defensive back who should thrive as the third safety under Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant’s direction.

The Lions are getting an objectively good player here.

The Detroit Lions pick Illinois Safety Kerby Joseph at No. 97 overall.



90.8 PF grade since 2020 (2nd highest among Power Five Safeties) pic.twitter.com/8Jqswf0kHs — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

With the 97th pick, #Lions select Illinois S Kerby Joseph as announced by @BarrySanders Joseph was a @seniorbowl guy. He was the #1 graded defensive back in the nation by PFF during the 2021 regular season. — Dannie (@dannierogers___) April 30, 2022

Joseph isn’t an elite athlete, but he is a good one. He didn’t have enough measurements to qualify for a RAS score, but his available recorded measurements averaged out to a grade in the high sevens (which is still very good).

From a value standpoint, this pick is off the charts. He fills a glaring need in the Lions’ secondary, and it shouldn’t be long before he’s a starter. That’s great value at the back end of the third round. Likewise, it allows Will Harris to move around in a cornerback role as he did (and did well) at the end of last season. Joseph’s addition is almost filling two holes on this defense with his arrival.

Had it not been for an exceptionally deep safety class, Kerby Joseph could’ve easily gone earlier than late in the third round. Even with this year’s depth, it didn’t look like he’d last as late as he did.

handful of defensive guys that would look real good here at Pick 46. Brisker, Dean still there. Kerby Joseph, Chad Muma. Drake Jackson, Travis Jones. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) April 30, 2022

The Lions got a stud with a track record of high production who will likely be a starter in year one, and they got him at the end of the third round. That’s a big win in my book.