 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft grades: Evaluating the Detroit Lions’ selection of Kerby Joseph

The Lions got an immediate special teams contributor who could be a potential long-term starting safety alongside Tracy Walker.

By Hamza Baccouche
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have selected Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While his name alone warrants an A+, let’s look at the pick.

My grade: A+

The Lions had a need at safety that they passed on in the first round, and they passed again in the second round. Entering the third round, things were looking shaky, but the Lions got their guy. Kerby Joseph is a very skilled defensive back who should thrive as the third safety under Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant’s direction.

The Lions are getting an objectively good player here.

Joseph isn’t an elite athlete, but he is a good one. He didn’t have enough measurements to qualify for a RAS score, but his available recorded measurements averaged out to a grade in the high sevens (which is still very good).

From a value standpoint, this pick is off the charts. He fills a glaring need in the Lions’ secondary, and it shouldn’t be long before he’s a starter. That’s great value at the back end of the third round. Likewise, it allows Will Harris to move around in a cornerback role as he did (and did well) at the end of last season. Joseph’s addition is almost filling two holes on this defense with his arrival.

Had it not been for an exceptionally deep safety class, Kerby Joseph could’ve easily gone earlier than late in the third round. Even with this year’s depth, it didn’t look like he’d last as late as he did.

The Lions got a stud with a track record of high production who will likely be a starter in year one, and they got him at the end of the third round. That’s a big win in my book.

Poll

Grade the selection of Kerby Joseph

view results
  • 63%
    A
    (658 votes)
  • 29%
    B
    (307 votes)
  • 4%
    C
    (50 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (9 votes)
1032 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...