We’ve been eyeballing the draft up and down, and with two days in the books, the Lions have taken four players in the top 100 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

We’ve been live over on Twitch for the first two days, and we’ve had plenty of guests stopping in to talk about the draft so far: the big trade on Day 1, Aidan Hutchinson, all the rest. On Day 2, the Lions doubled up at defensive end and acquired a safety to bolster defensive coverage.

Thanks to Kent Lee Platte, RAS extraordinaire man himself, we got to break down Josh Paschal and Kerby Joseph. If you were watching live, I made gaffes on both of these, playing the wrong Kirby music and then call Paschal “John” for some reason even though I was staring at the name the whole time. I don’t know how I do this, I really don’t. Thankfully, Kent was there to get me back on the rails, and we broke down both players and what they represent for the Lions moving forward.

You can find our podcast up on your favorite podcasting platform, a quick bite-sized reaction after five hours of drafting. We also have instant reactions from Day 1 which you can find on your feeds too!

