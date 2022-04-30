 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions’ fans, analysts react to selection of EDGE Josh Paschal

See analyst and fan reactions to the Lions drafting Josh Paschal at 46th overall.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions addressed a few more of their needs. With pick number 46, they added yet another versatile chess piece to their defensive front with University of Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal.

Paschal arrives in Detroit coming off a very successful tenure in Kentucky, having been named team captain three times during his time in Lexington. He is strong against the point of attack, with a stout anchor that makes moving him off his spot extremely difficult. He can play the closed end position on a defense, provide interior pass rush on obvious passing downs, and can really do just about anything asked of a defensive lineman in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Paschal joins second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson in what should be a much improved defensive front. With Hutchinson and Paschal in the fold, the Lions are deeper and more talented than they were last year. Both players offer plenty against the run, versatility to play inside or out, as well as pass rushing chops that will only get better as they gain experience.

Let’s take a look and see at how analysts and fans reacted to Paschal becoming a Lion.

