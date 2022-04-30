Detroit Lions’ fans, analysts react to selection of EDGE Josh Paschal

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Detroit Lions addressed a few more of their needs. With pick number 46, they added yet another versatile chess piece to their defensive front with University of Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal.

Paschal arrives in Detroit coming off a very successful tenure in Kentucky, having been named team captain three times during his time in Lexington. He is strong against the point of attack, with a stout anchor that makes moving him off his spot extremely difficult. He can play the closed end position on a defense, provide interior pass rush on obvious passing downs, and can really do just about anything asked of a defensive lineman in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Paschal joins second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson in what should be a much improved defensive front. With Hutchinson and Paschal in the fold, the Lions are deeper and more talented than they were last year. Both players offer plenty against the run, versatility to play inside or out, as well as pass rushing chops that will only get better as they gain experience.

Let’s take a look and see at how analysts and fans reacted to Paschal becoming a Lion.

The Detroit Lions pick Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal at No. 46 overall.



90.0 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among SEC EDGEs) pic.twitter.com/cMfxn8IjMv — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes continues to expand on their Day 2 defenders…

- Josh Paschal can play the edge, inside and even stand up if they need him too

- Kerry Joseph has excellent ball skills and is expected to be a key special teams contributor pic.twitter.com/rRRHIgFGuF — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) April 30, 2022

#Lions draft Kentucky DE Josh Paschal with the 46th overall pick. The only three-time full-season captain in Wildcat history who beat cancer in 2018. Draft room was fired up calling this one in. — Dannie (@dannierogers___) April 30, 2022

I already see people complaining about the Lions picking Josh Paschal. Look at No. 4 in this video. He’s now a Lion.



I don’t know about you, but I’m intrigued. #OnePride | #NFLDraft



(via @JacobTamme)

pic.twitter.com/cK2ZPU23PD — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) April 30, 2022

Just watched Josh Paschal vs. Georgia. Played almost exclusive with his hand in the dirt.



Crazy fast first step and plays with some nastiness. Seems like Georgia specifically avoided him for most of the game.



Watch here: https://t.co/8LwQKggBbl — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) April 30, 2022

What a nice moment for Josh Paschal as the ESPN draft broadcast widely praises the pick and his character. Todd McShay says a league exec told him there’s not a better person in the draft. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 30, 2022

Pretty good feature on Josh Paschal's melanoma battle in 2018. https://t.co/fYauSUsUpu — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 30, 2022

1. You are not going to be able to bounce the run outside against Josh Paschal

2. You don’t want to be a Guard trying to block Josh Paschal on 3rd Down https://t.co/3fO0kkYAx8 — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) April 30, 2022

Headed to the @Lions with the 46th pick

The only 3-time captain in @UKFootball history

Beat cancer while playing football at Kentucky



What an incredible journey for Josh Paschal @JPaschalx pic.twitter.com/ke5Yct6Nbd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 30, 2022

One of my favorite players in the draft & perhaps the most versatile, Kentucky DL Josh Paschal.



287 snaps over the tackle. 252 Edge. 87 DT. 23 NT. 4 LB.



Absolutely dominant reading & playing the run. pic.twitter.com/LHPxKUAD2Z — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 22, 2022

whewwwwwww kick ass pick https://t.co/C9yg44P6PG — charles (load up the drake (london)) mcdonald (@FourVerts) April 30, 2022

The @Lions are absolutely killing the draft!!! Joshua Paschal is an awesome player. Has incredible strength for his size and can play d end or dt. He fits the Dan Campbell culture. Have fun dealing with him and Hutchinson!! — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

Detroit is determined to start kicking the shit out of people up front on both sides https://t.co/3MJkcQ41xW — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 30, 2022

SEC Edge Rushers with the most tackles for loss/no gain since 2014



1️⃣ Josh Paschal: 38

1️⃣ Derek Barnett: 38

3️⃣ Anfernee Jennings: 34

4️⃣ Myles Garrett: 32 pic.twitter.com/kuUuNhfG0L — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022

New Lions DL Josh Paschal was No. 83 on @dpbrugler's board.



"Scheme-diverse end" pic.twitter.com/WUV0DNEEV9 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 30, 2022

