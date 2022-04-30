 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Detroit Lions’ fans, analysts react to selection of safety Kerby Joseph

See analyst and fan reactions to the Detroit Lions drafting Illinois safety Kerby Joseph at 97th overall.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally! The Detroit Lions quieted a large portion of the fan base by taking Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many, myself included, have wanted another legit safety next to Tracy Walker for some time now. Seeing what Walker’s game could turn into with a competent player next to him has always been a fond daydream of mine. The safety room is still by no means a finished product, but taking the University of Illinois product is a step in the right direction, both for the 2022 season and beyond.

The pick earned quite a positive reaction from the Pride of Detroit Community, with 93-percent assigning the pick an “A” or “B” grade.

Let’s take a look and see how analysts and fans reacted to Joseph becoming the Lions’ newest member of the secondary.

  • A really cool moment that happened on Joseph’s IG live -

