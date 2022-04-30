Detroit Lions’ fans, analysts react to selection of safety Kerby Joseph

Finally! The Detroit Lions quieted a large portion of the fan base by taking Illinois safety Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many, myself included, have wanted another legit safety next to Tracy Walker for some time now. Seeing what Walker’s game could turn into with a competent player next to him has always been a fond daydream of mine. The safety room is still by no means a finished product, but taking the University of Illinois product is a step in the right direction, both for the 2022 season and beyond.

The pick earned quite a positive reaction from the Pride of Detroit Community, with 93-percent assigning the pick an “A” or “B” grade.

Let’s take a look and see how analysts and fans reacted to Joseph becoming the Lions’ newest member of the secondary.

New #Lions safety Kerby Joseph is an absolute ball hawk with exceptional range.



He also doesn’t hesitate to bring the wood and punish pass catchers downfield.



Thread: pic.twitter.com/gbiCCdl6ER — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) April 30, 2022

Kerby Joseph was with the Lions at the Sr Bowl, had a formal meeting at the combine and had atop 30 visit. He was gonna be a Lion. — HonoluluBlue4Life (@4Lawson4) April 30, 2022

Just checked... Want to know who had PFF's top coverage grade at safety in this draft class?



Kerby Joseph https://t.co/pJQ44qtX5c — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) April 30, 2022

A really cool moment that happened on Joseph’s IG live -

The moment, per Kerby Joseph's IG Live: pic.twitter.com/9vIgLbPG7i — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) April 30, 2022

I can see Kerby Joseph starting right out of the gate — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 30, 2022

FS Kerby Joseph (#25) is a fun watch. He's a late bloomer-- broke out senior year, still 21 y/o-- but he's got some legit range and ball skills (got moved to WR before moving back to safety) pic.twitter.com/Rpvp8fxw3K — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 25, 2022

Kerby Joseph & Tracy Walker are going to be a fun safety combo to watch for the next 3 years! — Staffords 5th Child (@TheStafford5) April 30, 2022

I -L-L (ions) @JKERB25 had a breakout season in 2021 for @IlliniFootball, tying for fourth in the FBS with five interceptions, along with three fumble recoveries, 57 tackles, and a sack. @IlliniFootball ➡️ @Lions pic.twitter.com/2kTzhJbkA7 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) April 30, 2022

Detroit Lions are getting a good one. Kerby Joseph is the real deal.



Also, credit to @EdwardsCBS. Josh predicted Kerby to the Lions with pick #97 back on April 20. Great work.https://t.co/3rKSkD1Hf5 #Illini #Illinois #Football #B1G #NFLDraft — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) April 30, 2022