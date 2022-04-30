2022 NFL Draft Day 3 open thread

The final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is here, and the Detroit Lions still have three picks remaining. So far, their haul includes Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal, and Kerby Joseph. With a heavy emphasis on defense, as expected, the rest of the Lions draft could go in any number of directions.

Of course, it’s going to be a bit of a wait for the Lions to even get on the clock. Detroit has no fourth round pick and they traded away their original fifth-round pick. Instead, Lions fans will have to wait until pick 177—their compensatory pick for Jarrad Davis—for Detroit to be on the clock.

Here’s an estimate of the times for the Lions’ three remaining picks:

Round 5, Pick 177 — Approximately 3:24 p.m. ET

Round 6, Pick 181 — Approximately 3:31 p.m. ET

Round 6, Pick 217 — Approximately 5:10 p.m. ET

In the meantime, you can enjoy the draft as it rolls around and chatter in the comment section. Or enjoy any of our draft content over the past two days here.