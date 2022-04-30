 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft results: Detroit Lions select Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell in fifth round

The Lions got some much-needed tight end competition with their fifth-round pick.

By Jeremy Reisman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech Photo by Brian Bishop/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With their fifth-round pick—and Pick 177 overall—the Detroit Lions have selected tight end James Mitchell from Virginia Tech.

Mitchell is a big (6-foot-4, 249 pounds), physical player who put up back-to-back 400-yard seasons for Virginia Tech before suffering an ACL injury early in the 2021 season (back in September.

Tight end was one of this team’s biggest needs going into Day 3 of the draft, as the team continues to look for a backup player behind T.J. Hockenson. Mitchell brings a nice blend of blocking and receiving ability to contend for that spot once fully healthy.

Mitchell told the media shortly after being picked that he expects to be fully cleared of the injury by June at the latest, meaning he should be ready for training camp this year.

Lions picks thus far

Lions remaining picks

  • Round 6, Pick 2 (181st overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 39 (217th overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

  • Linebacker
  • Safety
  • Edge defender
  • Wide receiver
  • Tight end
  • Quarterback
  • Defensive tackle
  • Guard

Day 3

What: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 30 — Noon p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Online Streaming: ESPN.com, NFL.com

