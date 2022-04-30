With their fifth-round pick—and Pick 177 overall—the Detroit Lions have selected tight end James Mitchell from Virginia Tech.

Mitchell is a big (6-foot-4, 249 pounds), physical player who put up back-to-back 400-yard seasons for Virginia Tech before suffering an ACL injury early in the 2021 season (back in September.

Tight end was one of this team’s biggest needs going into Day 3 of the draft, as the team continues to look for a backup player behind T.J. Hockenson. Mitchell brings a nice blend of blocking and receiving ability to contend for that spot once fully healthy.

Mitchell told the media shortly after being picked that he expects to be fully cleared of the injury by June at the latest, meaning he should be ready for training camp this year.

Lions picks thus far

Lions remaining picks

Round 6, Pick 2 (181st overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (217th overall)

Top remaining needs for Lions:

Linebacker

Safety

Edge defender

Wide receiver

Tight end

Quarterback

Defensive tackle

Guard

