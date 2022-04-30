Aidan Hutchinson opens as favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

The NFL Draft isn’t over yet, but the opening odds for the 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year award are already out. And for the Detroit Lions—who picked potential top-10 talent on each side of the ball—they are among the hopefuls who could come away with some postseason awards.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson, the team’s second overall pick, currently is the odds-on favorite to be Defensive Rookie of the Year (+400), favored slightly over first overall pick Travon Walker (+550) and fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux (+450). It’s easy to understand why Hutchinson is considered the favorite, seeing as many draft analysts believe he is the most out-of-the-box ready defensive prospect in this year’s draft.

If Hutchinson were to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, he would become the fourth Lions player to ever do it. Ndamukong Suh was the most recent, winning the award back in 2010. Al “Bubba” Baker (1978) and Lem Barney (1967) preceded him.

On the other side of the ball, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (+1000) is seventh in odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Ahead of him are receivers Drake London (+550), Treylon Burks (+700) and Garrett Wilson (+850), quarterback Kenny Pickett (+600), and running backs Breece Hall (+700) and Kenneth Walker (+900).

Although Williams was just the fourth offensive skill position off the board, it’s not surprising to see him a little farther down the list in odds. Williams is recovering from an ACL injury and may not be ready to start at the beginning of the year. That being said, Williams told the local media on Friday that he believes he should be ready by training camp.

If Williams were to beat the odds and win Offensive Rookie of the Year, he would be the first Lions player to win the award since Barry Sanders.